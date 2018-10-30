What You Need To Know: Pharrell

Pharrell Williams is threatening to sue the president unless organizers of President Donald Trump’s rallies stop using his song “Happy.”

The singer’s attorney sent a cease and desist letter to the president to stop playing his song, according to CNN.

It was played hours after a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue left 11 dead, CNN reported.

Howard King wrote, according to CNN:

“On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played the song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana. There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”

King alleges that the use of the song without the consent of Williams goes against copyright and trademark.

“Pharrell has not, and will not, grant you permission to publicly perform or otherwise broadcast or disseminate any of his music,” King wrote in the letter, Time reported.

Trump and his administration have also received letters from other groups including The Rolling Stones, Steven Tyler and Adele, CNN reported.