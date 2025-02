People are talking just as much about Kendrick Lamar’s jeans just as much as they’re talking about his halftime performance.

So, what’s the fashion rundown?

The multi-grammy award winning rapper performed wearing a custom leather Martine Rose Varsity jacket that read “Gloria” across the front, a black shirt, Nike Air DT Max ’96 sneakers and a pair of Celine Flared Surf Jeans in summer dazed wash denim that cost around $1300.