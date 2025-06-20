'Outer Banks' season 5 starts production: 'Going to be a wild ride'

SYDNEY GAWLIK/NETFLIX
By Mary Pat Thompson

Outer Banks is starting up on its final adventure.

Season 5 of the Netflix series has started production, the streaming service announced on Friday. The crew has begun filming the fifth and final season in Charleston, South Carolina.

Returning to the show in season 5 are series regulars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North and Fiona Palomo.

Tony Crane and Cullen Moss have also been upped to series regulars for the final season.

"We are over the moon to be setting out on one last trip with the Pogues," Outer Banks creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke said. "Being back on set with our cast for this final round is nothing short of bittersweet and surreal. We can't wait to show everyone what we have in store this season — it's going to be a wild ride."

Netflix also released new photos of the cast back on set.

Outer Banks season 5 is set to debut in 2026.

