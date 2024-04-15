Oscar winner 'The Zone of Interest' takes top spot on streaming

Jonathan Glazer's film The Zone of Interest, which recently won Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film and Best Sound, was the most-watched title on streaming last week, according to the analysts at Reelgood.

The haunting drama is available for streaming on Max.

In a bit of trivia, it means its producer A24 now has the top movie at the box office, with Civil War, and the top movie on streaming.

The weekly top 10 chart from the company, which monitors 20 million viewing decisions for all platforms, saw Netflix's series Ripley taking the second slot for the week of April 4 through April 10, 2024.

Ewan McGregor's drama series A Gentleman in Moscow, on Paramount+ with Showtime, ranked third, while Apple TV+'s new series Sugar, starring Academy Award winner Colin Farrell was fourth, and the four Oscar-winning film Poor Things starring two-time winner Emma Stone, rounded out the top five of the most-watched titles for last week.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.