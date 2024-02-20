The one who got away doesn't in Lindsay Lohan's romcom 'Irish Wish'

Netflix has released the trailer to Irish Wish, the forthcoming romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan, her second movie for the streamer following the holiday hit Falling for Christmas.

In the movie, LiLo plays Maddie, who has traveled to the Emerald Isle to be a bridesmaid at the wedding of her friend, who is about to marry "the one who got away," played by Alexander Vlahos.

She tells her mom, who is played by Jane Seymour, "I can't help but think that things would be different if I had told Paul how I felt."

As Netflix teases, Maddie gets her chance when "a spontaneous wish for true love causes her to wake up as the bride-to-be."

However, the wish isn't what Maddie bargained for, after she meets-cute with a snarky but charming photographer (Ed Speleers) tasked with taking some shots of the bride-to-be against some "idyllic Irish backdrops."

As they bond, he asks her of the upcoming event, "Is it everything you imagined?" to which she answers, "I'm not sure this is supposed to be my life."

The trailer ends with a "will she or won't she" cliff-hanger, as Maddie's wished-for groom and the assembled wedding party awaits her arrival at the church.

Find out when Irish Wish comes to Netflix March 15.

