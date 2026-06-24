One in three young adults are still living at home

According to a recent report from Reatlor.com a record 1 in 3 Gen Z and young millennials were still living with their parents in 2025—more than during the pandemic—despite most having a job.
25.2 million U.S. adults under the age of 35 lived with their parents in 2025—representing about one in three young adults.
- The Housing Affordability Gap: Homeownership is increasingly out of reach, with national median home prices at roughly $430,000 and rents near $1,673—both up significantly since 2019. First-time buyers now make up a record-low share of the housing market.
- Debt and Cost of Living: High student loan balances and general inflation mean many young professionals need the safety net of family to pay down debt and build an emergency fund.
- Employment Status: The majority of young adults living at home are working, using the arrangement as a financial strategy to save for future independence rather than floundering without a job