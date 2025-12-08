'One Battle After Another' leads 2026 Golden Globe nominees

The 2026 Golden Globe nominations have officially been announced.
Actor Marlon Wayans and actress Skye P. Marshall revealed the nominations live from Los Angeles, where the awards show will take place on Sunday, Jan. 11.
On the film side, One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations, including best motion picture (musical or comedy) and best director.
The White Lotus leads television nominations with six, including best television series (drama).
For the first time, the Golden Globes will honor podcasting in a new category.
Here are the nominees:
Best picture (drama)
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best picture (musical or comedy)
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best picture (animated)
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Cinematic and box office achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Warpons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Lee Byung Hun, No Other Choice
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Best screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell, Hamnet
Best original song
"Dream as One" from Avatar: Fire and Ash, music and lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Simon Franglen, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters, music and lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun
"I Lied to You" from Sinners, music and lyrics by Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq
"No Place Like Home" from Wicked: For Good, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz
"The Girl in the Bubble" from Wicked: For Good, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz
"Train Dreams" from Train Dreams, music and lyrics by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
Best original score
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray, Sirāt
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1
Best television series (drama)
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best television series (comedy)
Abbott Elementary
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, Mobland
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (comedy)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (comedy)
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Podcast of the year
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
SmartLess
Up First from NPR
