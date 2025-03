Oh ,Zelle Naw!! The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau dropped its lawsuit against the operator of payment platform Zelle and three of its parent banks.

In a lawsuit, CFPB says Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo 3 top U.S. banks failed to protect consumers from widespread fraud.”

Customers of the top three banks lost more than $870 million over seven years due to the banks’ failures to protect them, according to the CFPB.