Officer killed during active shooter incident near Emory University and the CDC

Dekalb County Police Officer David Rose was killed after he responded to reported gunfire near the CDC and Emory University, leaving behind a wife, who is pregnant, and two children.

The gunfire broke out at 4:50 p.m. Friday prompting a shelter-in-place order at the university and a lockdown at the CDC headquarters.

Authorities say the suspect was on the second floor of the Emory Point CVS Pharmacy across the street from the CDC building and attempted to engage the person when gunfire was exchanged.

Reportedly, a family said that he was suffering from mental health issues. The suspect, 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White, from Kennesaw, was found dead from a gunshot wound, which may have been self-inflicted.