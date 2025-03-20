Now, Kanye West is going after Jay Z, Beyonce and their twins

Kanye West spent more than 20 minutes attacking Jay-Z and Beyonce’s twins on social media and whereas he later apologized, I don’t see the Carters embracing it anytime soon.

Not only did Kanye push rumors that in vitro fertilization was used to conceive Rumi and Sir Carter, posting, “Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids they’re r*******. No like literally and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing having r******* children is a choice.”

He then came back and went full rambo on Jay and Bey.

I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC SHIT I’D RUN ON STAGES THINKING I WAS DOING THE RIGHT THING AND WOULD ALWAYS BE A SLIGHT HOV NOT COMING TO MY FIRST WEDDING HIM PUTTING KENDRICK ON THE SUPERBOWL… — ye (@kanyewest) March 19, 2025

Kanye seems to be targeting any and everyone who he thinks betrayed him including Kim Kardashian who he accused of being a sex trafficker.