Now, Kanye West is going after Jay Z, Beyonce and their twins

Photos: Kanye West through the years Here are some memorable moments from rapper Kanye West's life in the public eye. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

Kanye West spent more than 20 minutes attacking Jay-Z and Beyonce’s twins on social media and whereas he later apologized, I don’t see the Carters embracing it anytime soon.

Not only did Kanye push rumors that in vitro fertilization was used to conceive Rumi and Sir Carter, posting, “Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids they’re r*******. No like literally and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing having r******* children is a choice.”

He then came back and went full rambo on Jay and Bey.

Kanye seems to be targeting any and everyone who he thinks betrayed him including Kim Kardashian who he accused of being a sex trafficker.

