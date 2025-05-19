No bail for Chris Brown

FILE PHOTO: Chris Brown performs during The 11:11 Tour at T-Mobile Arena on August 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brown was arrested on May 15 for an alleged incident that happened two years ago. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Chris Brown will remain in custody in the UK until his first appearance on June 13th. No bond was granted after Breezy was picked up at The Lowry Hotel for an altercation that allegedly occurred back in 2023.

Omololu Akinlolu- better known by his stage name Hoody Baby - is also charged over the alleged assault at the Tape nightclub in central London.

He was arrested over the weekend.

Chris’ tour is scheduled to kick off on June 9th in the Netherlands. He has three shows dated for Atlanta - Aug. 30th, Aug. 31st and Oct. 3rd.