No bail for Chris Brown

Chris Brown performing on stage
Chris Brown FILE PHOTO: Chris Brown performs during The 11:11 Tour at T-Mobile Arena on August 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brown was arrested on May 15 for an alleged incident that happened two years ago. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images) (Mindy Small/Getty Images)
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

Chris Brown will remain in custody in the UK until his first appearance on June 13th. No bond was granted after Breezy was picked up at The Lowry Hotel for an altercation that allegedly occurred back in 2023.

Omololu Akinlolu- better known by his stage name Hoody Baby - is also charged over the alleged assault at the Tape nightclub in central London.

He was arrested over the weekend.

Chris’ tour is scheduled to kick off on June 9th in the Netherlands. He has three shows dated for Atlanta - Aug. 30th, Aug. 31st and Oct. 3rd.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!