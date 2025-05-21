'Nine Perfect Strangers' returns for another season of wellness, intrigue and questionable medicine

Nine Perfect Strangers is back for another season on Hulu. Season 2 finds Nicole Kidman's character, the wellness guru Masha, leading another mysterious retreat for a group of people with plenty of secrets of their own.

Season 1 was based on the Liane Moriarty book of the same name. Season 2 takes the story beyond the novel, moving from the sprawling California hillsides to an Alpine castle. And that's not the only change.

"It's a whole new cast of characters, a whole new situation, and these characters — which is different from the first season — these characters know exactly what they're getting into. They're signing up for this exact psychedelic process," Annie Murphy tells ABC Audio.

"We've got so many elements, so many moving parts of different characters. And to see them interact with each other, but also reveal a little bit of the past bit by bit ... for an actor it's the best playground to play in," says star Henry Golding.

Murray Bartlett, star of season 1 of HBO's The White Lotus, is no stranger to large ensemble shows set in the world of high-class hospitality. But his Nine Perfect Strangers character is something completely different.

“They’re also on opposite sides of the sort of retreat or hotel hierarchy. One’s trying to run the show, the other one is kind of a victim. But both really rich characters in different ways,” says Bartlett.

The show was filmed on location in Germany.

“We were all transplanted together to a different place,” says Bartlett. “You kinda feel like you’re on theater camp together. And I love that, I love being in a big ensemble cast.”

His co-star Christine Baranski feels the same way.

“We just bonded so quickly and so deeply as a cast that it’s going to go down as one of my favorite shows that I’ve ever done,” says Baranski.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.