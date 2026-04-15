Nikki Glaser, Noah Wyle among entertainers on 'Time'100 list of most influential people of 2026

Nikki Glaser attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

TIME has revealed its 2026 list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Nikki Glaser represents the entertainment community as she graces one of the four worldwide covers of this year's Time100 issue of the magazine.

Other entertainers to make the list are Noah Wyle, Sterling K. Brown, Alan Cumming, Claire Danes, Benicio Del Toro, Jonathan Groff, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Dakota Johnson, Wagner Moura, Keke Palmer, Jafar Panahi, Zoe Saldaña, Rhea Seehorn and Ben Stiller.

Chris Rock penned the tribute to Glaser, writing that one of the things he loves about her is that "she has the decency to be scared" because of how hard she works.

“Lorne Michaels used to say to me, ‘You can’t make an entrance if you never leave.’ I hope Nikki takes her time and explores all aspects of her gift," Rock wrote. "I hope she realizes she has the potential to be not just a great comedian, but a great artist who uses the power that comes with this moment to approach her career like Madonna or Leonardo DiCaprio and work with only the best. I hope this is just the beginning of an incredible, multifaceted, Steve Martin–esque career.”

LeVar Burton wrote Wyle's tribute, sharing that The Pitt actor is one of those people you'd love to hate, "except you can't because he's such a great guy."

"He wears his compassionate nature as effortlessly as he does his easy sense of humor," Burton continued. "When he says, 'Let me know if there’s anything I can do,' he genuinely means it. Countless are the times I have considered myself fortunate to call him my friend."

The world's most influential people will gather in New York City at the 2026 Time100 Summit on April 22 and the Time100 Gala on April 23.

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