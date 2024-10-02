Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose makes runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, walked her first runway show on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old opened the Miu Miu spring/summer 2025 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, an event that also saw Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe and Oscar winner Hilary Swank strutting their stuff.

"I've been wanting to do this for so long," Kidman Urban told Vogue in an interview published Tuesday. "So when the offer came through, it was really exciting and now the day's finally here."

Kidman and Urban are also parents to daughter Faith Margaret Kidman Urban. The actress also shares two now-adult adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise -- daughter Isabella Jane and son Connor Cruise.

Babygirl star Kidman supported her daughter Sunday Rose's runway debut by resharing a post of the teenager walking the runway on her Instagram Story. She also attended a Miu Miu dinner party on Tuesday with her daughter.

The star-studded Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show also saw model and actresses Cara Delevingne and Alexa Chung on the catwalk.

