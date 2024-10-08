New 'Moana 2' special look features Moana sailing the seas in new adventure

A new special look at Moana 2 is here.

Walt Disney Animation Studios teased more of the highly anticipated sequel in a special look video on Tuesday, which features Moana sailing the seas of Oceania, battling monsters and more with her pal Maui by her side.

The special look also features Auli'i Cravalho, who voices Moana, singing a new song in the film called "We're Back."

News of the Moana sequel was first announced in February by Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, and a trailer for the film debuted at D23 in Anaheim, California, in August.

Fans of the film were first introduced to Moana in 2016. The first film follows the adventurous teenager as she embarks on a quest to save her people on the Polynesian island of Motunui.

A press release for the sequel describes the film as following Moana "on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui."

During an interview with Good Morning America at D23, Dwayne Johnson, who voices Maui in the film, shared what fans can expect from Moana in the sequel.

"There’s something in her instinct and in her gut," he said at the time. "There's an inner voice that keeps telling her that there's more out there. And it's beyond the reef as she thought before but also, there's more — especially when it comes to the culture and the islands — and you have a young lady who's just not satisfied with what is currently happening and she does believe there's more and she needs a little help from her demigod friend, Maui, and we go on a crazy, unbelievable adventure."

Moana 2 opens in theaters Nov. 27.

