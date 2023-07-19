New Jennifer Lopez Madame Tussauds wax figure celebrates her Super Bowl look

Courtesy Madame Tussauds

By Andrea Dresdale

Jennifer Lopez is getting waxed...again.

On July 21, a new wax figure of J.Lo will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds New York. This one is dressed in the gold-studded, black leather motorcycle vest, over-the-knee boots, gold gloves and pink skirt she wore as one of her looks during her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.

“J.Lo is a New York icon and her Super Bowl performance is a spectacular moment in time that is worthy of memorializing with a new wax figure in her home city,” says the general manager of Madame Tussauds New York in a statement.

The unveiling of the figure, which took 20 artists six months to complete, also ties in with J.Lo's upcoming birthday on July 24 and the impending release of her new album, This Is Me ... Now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!