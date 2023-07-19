New Jennifer Lopez Madame Tussauds wax figure celebrates her Super Bowl look

Jennifer Lopez is getting waxed...again.

On July 21, a new wax figure of J.Lo will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds New York. This one is dressed in the gold-studded, black leather motorcycle vest, over-the-knee boots, gold gloves and pink skirt she wore as one of her looks during her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.

“J.Lo is a New York icon and her Super Bowl performance is a spectacular moment in time that is worthy of memorializing with a new wax figure in her home city,” says the general manager of Madame Tussauds New York in a statement.

The unveiling of the figure, which took 20 artists six months to complete, also ties in with J.Lo's upcoming birthday on July 24 and the impending release of her new album, This Is Me ... Now.

