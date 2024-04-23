New Bon Jovi documentary set for Friday release Bon Jovi perform at summer rock festival 'Super Rock 84' on their first visit to Japan, Naogoya Baseball Stadium, Aichi, Japan, on Aug. 4, 1984. (L-R) Richie Sambora, Jon Bon Jovi, Alec John Such. (Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) (Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

A four-part Bon Jovi documentary, “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story”, premieres on Hulu this Friday.

The documentary will reportedly include interview footage with Jon Bon Jovi, former guitarist Richie Sambora, keyboardist Dave Bryan and drummer Tico Torres, as well as fellow New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen, who shares, “Jon’s choruses demand to be sung by 20,000 people in an arena.”

A trailer released last month highlights archival footage from the band’s early days, performance clips from over the years and more.

It also shows Jon Bon Jovi addressing his recent vocal issues and worries about the future of the band.

“The thing that gave me so much pleasure had been taken away,” Bon Jovi said during a recent interview with People Magazine. “Joy is something you got to work at, right? Happiness is what you make it. It’s not about seizing the day anymore. I think it’s about embracing the day.

“I don’t have to punch it in the face anymore, now I just give it a hug, and that’s a good place to be.”

Directed by Gotham Chopra, the documentary had its premiere at South by Southwest on March 14. Read more here.

Jill Lances, with ABC Audio, contributed to this story









Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.