New behind-the-scenes featurette looks at Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown'

The Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown doesn't come out until December, but we're getting our first look at what went into turning Timothée Chalamet into the legendary singer.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette was just released, giving fans insight into the project. It includes clips of Chalamet singing Dylan classics like "The Times They Are A-Changin'" and "Like A Rolling Stone," which he performed live during filming.

"It was important for me to play and sing on set because it was in the spirit of the movie to do it live," Chalamet says, with music supervisor Steven Gizicki adding, "He learns the entire thing top to bottom. That’s harmonica and guitar and vocals. It’s pretty special."

Talking about Dylan as an artist, Chalamet shares, “Bob wouldn’t let himself be boxed in, which for me as a young artist is the most inspiring.”

"Many of the artists through American pop culture that had the balls to turn their back on what was expected of them, that moment started with Bob," he adds. "His words are relevant. 'Times They Are A-Changin'' is relevant, 'Blowin' in the Wind' is relevant."

Elle Fanning, who plays a character named Sylvie Russo, adds, “He changed folk music forever and music forever.”

A Complete Unknown is set to open Dec. 25. It follows Dylan from his arrival in New York City at age 19 to his groundbreaking decision to "go electric" at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.