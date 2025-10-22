Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Neighbor’ chronicles the tragic death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Shantrell Owens

Tensions in an Ocala, Fla. neighborhood, had been slowly escalating. when Susan Lorincz made half a dozen calls to 911 complaining about the children in her neighborhood playing. AJ Owens’ four young kids were subjected to her harassment on many occasions.

Lorincz fatally shot Ajike “AJ” Shantrell Owens, through her door in June 2023.

The tragedy has been chronicled in the Netflix documentary ‘The Perfect Neighbor’. Lorincz is was convicted of Manslaughter and is serving a 25 year sentence.

Take a look at the trailer.