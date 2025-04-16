Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmy Awards

Nate Bargatze has been tapped to host TV's biggest night.

The comedian will host the 77th Emmy Awards, which honor excellence in television. CBS will broadcast the show live on both coasts from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sept. 14. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” Bargatze said in a press release.

Television Academy chair Cris Abrego called Bargatze "one of the hottest comics in the business," saying his brand of humor "deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe."

“We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast,” Abrego continued.

Nominations for the 77th Emmys will be announced on July 15. The Television Academy will stream the announcement live at 8:30 a.m. PT on Emmys.com.

