Mystery prankster who called Shedeur Sanders is the son of Falcons Defensive Coor. Jeff Ulbrich

Jeff Ulbrich speaks to media at the Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Jan. 27, 2025

Jeff’s son Jax thought it would be cute to call Shedeur Sanders and pretend that he was a representative from the Saints moving towards bringing him to New Orleans. But, then he said, “You’ll have to wait a little bit longer.”

This, after Shedeur who was projected to go no lower than 5th in the draft, had slid out of the first four rounds.

Shedeur was finally grabbed by the Browns in the fifth round and by now the narrative had completely switched.

Was this a deliberate attack on the psyche of Deion Sanders’ son?

And how did Jax Ulbrich get Shedeur’s number? The 21-year-old released an apology on social media after his identity was disclosed.

The Falcons released the official statement below: