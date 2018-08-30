Sign in with your existing account
KISS 104.1’s Throwback Double Play Weekend
KISS 104.1 is celebrating Labor Day with a Throwback Double Play Weekend starting Friday (8/31) at 2pm through Labor Day (9/3)!
Download the KISS 104.1 app, and join your KISS 104.1 family all weekend long!
Keep KISS 104.1 in your pocket and don't miss a beat. Make sure you enable 'Contest and Breaking News Alerts' under 'More' to receive updates.
Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!
