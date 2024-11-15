Multi-talented 21-year-old singer, producer Sweata making waves, releases new music

Talented singer, writer and producer Sweata (Pookie Films/Donté Jones)

By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Sweata, a 21-year-old Haitian-American singer, writer, and producer is making waves with his new music.

Sweata’s new single titled, “8 P.M. (By Your Side)” was recently released on all streaming platforms.

Sweata was discovered by legendary producer 9th Wonder of Jamla Records, and he continues to impress everyday.

9th Wonder is working on helping to develop Sweata’s sound, described by officials as “Boom Bap Love Songs.”

Sweata recently made an appearance on the show “On the Radar” to discuss his passions, his journey and upcoming music.

To listen to more of Sweata’s music, click here.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!