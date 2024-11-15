Multi-talented 21-year-old singer, producer Sweata making waves, releases new music

ATLANTA — Sweata, a 21-year-old Haitian-American singer, writer, and producer is making waves with his new music.

Sweata’s new single titled, “8 P.M. (By Your Side)” was recently released on all streaming platforms.

Sweata was discovered by legendary producer 9th Wonder of Jamla Records, and he continues to impress everyday.

9th Wonder is working on helping to develop Sweata’s sound, described by officials as “Boom Bap Love Songs.”

Sweata recently made an appearance on the show “On the Radar” to discuss his passions, his journey and upcoming music.

To listen to more of Sweata’s music, click here.