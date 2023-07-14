'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' soars to $15.5 million opening day

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which officially opened on Thursday, July 13, is off to an estimated $15.5 million start -- including the $7 million it made in previews the previous Tuesday, according to Variety.

The seventh film in the Tom Cruise-led franchise is projected to gross another $60 million more between Friday and Sunday, bringing its five-day total to between $85-$95 million in North America and another $160 million overseas for a global haul of around $250 million.

The last Mission Impossible movie, 2018's Fallout, debuted with a franchise record $61 million.

Dead Reckoning - Part One stars Cruise, as well as returning M:I players Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny and Vanessa Kirby, along with series newcomers Esai Morales, Guardians of the Galaxy vet Pom Klementieff and her fellow Marvel movie star Hayley Atwell.

