'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' snags $7 million from preview audiences

Paramount Pictures

By Stephen Iervolino

If the mission was to see Tom Cruise's latest movie before anyone else, it seems a lot of people chose to accept it. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One snagged some $7 million in preview screenings ahead of its official release Wednesday, according to Deadline.

That's a million bucks more than the franchise's last installment, 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, made in sneaks.

Cruise and co-writer and director Christopher McQuarrie haven't stopped promoting the new film, either.

After a whirlwind global press tour, the pair made it a point to join in on the fans' fun Tuesday, July 11, as well. In an all-day marathon, they surprised moviegoers in Toronto, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Miami before their screenings.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!