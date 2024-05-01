"Miracles happen": Robert Downey Jr. on Jeremy Renner's recovery from snowplow accident

Marvel Studios

By Stephen Iervolino

By now, fans know how Jeremy Renner bounced back from a 2023 snowplow accident that nearly killed him. However, a new Vanity Fair piece on Chris Hemsworth gives a peek at what Renner's friends — his Marvel movie co-stars — were thinking.

Back in September 2023, the Avengers reassembled for Chris Evans' wedding to actress Alba Baptista, and Renner — then just eight months out from his nearly fatal accident on New Year's Day — was there.

Hemsworth recalled the last time he'd seen Renner prior to that: "He sent us all a sort of a doped out, hospital, beat-up image and said, 'All good, guys.' And then I didn't hear from him for a while as he was in the thick of it."

At the wedding, however, Hemsworth said, "There was an astounding sense of gratitude from him around just being alive."

Robert Downey Jr. explained of their superhero troupe, "If there's one characteristic we'd all agree is paramount, it's resilience."

He adds, "To see Renner embody that literally, and in the context of what was basically a Portuguese American wedding, was mind-blowing. Fully recovered and ready to celebrate. So, yes — miracles happen."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!