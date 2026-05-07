'Minions & Monsters' final trailer finds the Minions taking over Hollywood

The final trailer for Minions & Monsters has arrived.

Universal Pictures and Illumination have released a new trailer for the upcoming animated family film set in the Despicable Me universe.

This new film follows "the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created," according to an official description.

The trailer starts with the minions arriving in Hollywood. A classic movie trailer voice narrates through voice-over.

"In Hollywood, the new stars of the silver screen changed the face of the motion picture industry forever. The Minions are back with a touch of mystery," the voice says.

The film's voice cast includes Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Trey Parker, Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr.

Pierre Coffin, a director on the first three Despicable Me movies, as well as the first Minions film, helmed Minions & Monsters. Additionally, he provides the voice to all of the Minions, as he has done since their film debut back in 2010.

Minions and The Secret Life of Pets writer Brian Lynch penned the script and also serves as an executive producer on the project.

Minions & Monsters arrives in theaters on July 1.

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