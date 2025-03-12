Millie Bobby Brown says she would shave her head again: 'Really liberating'

Millie Bobby Brown is interested in shaving her head again.

The 21-year-old actress, who plays Eleven on Stranger Things, recently told host Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast she would be interested in revisiting her character's iconic shaved head look.

Brown said she initially did not care about shaving her head for the part.

"I didn’t have anxiety, I wasn’t sad when they shaved it off. I just thought, 'Cool. Now this is what I’m doing,'" she recalled. "I think it started to hit me months and months in," Brown said.

She then explained why the insecurity started hitting her.

"You get to that age where you’re 11 now and you’re shaving it consecutively every three days because it cannot grow past a certain length because we’re filming. So every time it started to grow and I’d get excited, we’d shave it again. So, I think it [got] to the point where — I was like 11 or 12 — where I was like, the boys started liking girls and I was kind of like, 'Why are boys not liking me?'"

Now, however, Brown says she is interested in shaving all of her hair off again, this time as a woman.

"Honestly, I still to this day loved the experience and I would do it again," Brown said. "I always tell [husband] Jake [Bongiovi], for my first baby, I want to shave my hair off. It was really liberating, I would suggest it for anyone — any girl."

Brown called the feeling of having a shaved head liberating, reiterating that shaving it off before giving birth would be ideal.

"I just think hair is such an ordeal anyway to deal with. I’m gonna nurture my child, why deal with my hair?" she said. "I had that experience as a girl, but I’d like to have that experience as a woman."

