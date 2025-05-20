Michelle Williams gets emotional discussing Heath Ledger and their daughter

Michelle Williams is opening up about her memories of her late partner Heath Ledger.

During Monday's episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Williams, who shares daughter Matilda with the late actor, reflected on their time together after Shepard shared his own memories of Ledger.

Williams and Ledger began dating after meeting on the set of Brokeback Mountain in 2004 and welcomed Matilda in 2005. After three years together, the couple split in 2007.

Ledger died of an accidental drug overdose on Jan. 22, 2008, just months after he and Williams parted ways.

"I feel obligated to say that I knew him a little bit when he was getting sober, and I don't know that I've ever fallen in love with somebody so quickly," Shepard recalled during Monday's podcast episode. "This is one of the most special boys I've ever met, and I [could] feel the weight of the world on him in a very special way that kind of broke my heart. I was very, very sad, and I thought he was just so special."

Williams, becoming emotional, responded, "So special, so special. Thank god there's Matilda."

When Shepard described Ledger as "this heart here that's just leaking out everywhere," Williams agreed.

"Yeah, an incredible sensitivity," she said.

Williams has spoken about her relationship with Ledger previously, stating in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair that she felt "radical acceptance" from Ledger.

"I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,'" she said at the time.

In addition to Matilda, Williams is also a mother to three children with director Thomas Kail, according to People.

