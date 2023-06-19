Michael Imperioli remembers James Gandolfini 10 years after his death

Michael Imperioli is paying tribute to his Sopranos co-star James Gandolfini 10 years after his death.

"Batman and Robin…my favorite picture of us," Imperioli wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, which included a photo of him and Gandolfini from the 55th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2003.

"I can't help thinking where we ended up that night and what you said," Imperioli continued. "That was one for the books….It's so very strange that it's 10 years today since you left us. Would love to have shot one more scene or had another laugh or one more late night chat."

"Forever grateful to have done so much work together, to have spent so much time in your company and for all the generosity and kindness," Imperioli wrote. "Miss you lots as do many on the planet."

Gandolfini played New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano, the titular character of The Sopranos, from 1999 to 2007. The series followed his character as he sought help from a therapist for panic attacks brought on by problems at home and at work as the leader of a criminal organization.

The role earned Gandolfini a Golden Globe for best actor in a television series, several Screen Actors Guild awards and three Emmys for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

Gandolfini died in Rome, Italy on June 19, 2013, after suffering a heart attack. He was 51.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.