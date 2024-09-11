Michael B. Jordan to direct his remake of 'The Thomas Crown Affair'

By Stephen Iervolino

Michael B. Jordan will not only star in and produce a remake of the stylish thriller The Thomas Crown Affair, Deadline says he'll be directing it, as well.

Jordan was already attached to star in and produce the film through his Outlier Society production company, but the trade says he'll be following his blockbuster directorial debut Creed III with the project — which, despite Amazon's ownership of MGM Studios and MBJ's deal with the company, won't be released on Prime Video, but in theaters worldwide.

The Thomas Crown Affair was initially a 1968 film starring Steve McQueen and centered on a millionaire who steals rare paintings not for money, but for a hobby. He soon gets into a cat-and-mouse game with a beautiful and smart insurance adjuster, played by Faye Dunaway in the original.

A 1999 remake saw Pierce Brosnan as the charming thief and Rene Russo in Dunaway's role.

