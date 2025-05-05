Met Gala 2025: Memorable looks from fashion's biggest night

The stars came out Monday night in New York for fashion's biggest night, the annual Met Gala.

This year's theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," in coordination with the Costume Institute exhibit of the same name. According to Vogue, the theme "take[s] the Black dandy as its subject, examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora."

The dress code this year was "Tailored for You," a "nod to the exhibition's focus on menswear.”

Here are some of the night's most memorable looks:

Demi Moore: The Oscar nominee wore a structured black-and-white beaded dress, with a collar that floated high above her head. The Thom Browne dress was designed to imitate the look of a men's tie.

Colman Domingo: A co-chair of the night's event, the Sing Sing actor paid tribute to the late fashion editor André Leon Talley, wearing a floor-length pleated blue cape, which had an embroidered bolero. He also had a second look: a black-and-white checkered jacket with a silk scarf tie, accessorized with large flower on his lapel.

Diana Ross: The music superstar wore an all-white gown with a white feathered rimmed hat, which she matched with an 18-foot train that was embroidered with the names of her children and grand children.

Zendaya: The Challengers star stunned in a tailored white three-piece Louis Vuitton suit, with a floppy white hat and snake brooch on the back.

Ayo Edebiri: The Bear star wore white shirt dress with red beads in the front, covered by a black long leather jacket, from Ferragamo by Maximilian Davis.

Cynthia Erivo: The Wicked star wore a black and red beaded corseted top, with a long flowing high-low skirt from Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

Halle Berry: The Oscar winner wore a sheer dress from designer LeQuan Smith with wide black stripes that strategically covered her naughty bits. The top was covered by a short black tuxedo jacket. According to Vogue, it took 1,455 hours to create her dress.

