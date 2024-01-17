Meme come true: See Pauly Shore as fitness guru Richard Simmons in teaser to 'The Court Jester'

It looks as if Pauly Shore fans are getting what they've memed about — for the actor to portray fitness guru Richard Simmons in a dramatic biopic.

Back in September, Shore responded to fans who noticed that the now-55-year-old former Encino Man star resembles Simmons, now 75, who hasn't been seen in public since 2014.

"I reached out to him," Pauly explained at the time. "I heard he's living deep in Big Bear [California]. We’ve been playing phone tag (yes, he still has a phone). I'm trying to make it happen for you guys."

He also implored his followers, "In the meantime, hit up Hulu, Amazon, Disney, HBO and all the big producers. I definitely can morph into this guy," adding, "I'll see you at the Academy Awards 2025."



As the feature film comes together, Shore can now be seen as Simmons in the teaser to The Court Jester, a short that will run during February's Sundance Film Festival.

"What's my first rule?" Shore asks as Simmons backstage during a talk show appearance. "Like yourself," he answers.

"Your weight doesn't matter. If you like yourself, you're going to be fine. But I've been where you are right now," he continues.

"And where I am right now, is I just love myself," he says, as we see he's talking to a heavyset guy who is working on the show. "And I think I can show you how to get here."

The Hollywood Reporter says the short is unrelated to the feature film about Simmons in which Shore will star.

