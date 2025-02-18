Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet featured alongside her in launch of new brand

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is sharing new details about her lifestyle brand, including a new name, and debuting it alongside a photo with her daughter, Lilibet.

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, shared in an Instagram video Monday that her still-to-be-launched brand is now named As Ever, a change from the brand's previous name of American Riviera Orchard.

"‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’. If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me," Meghan wrote on Instagram, referring to the blog she ran before marrying Harry in 2018. "This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday."

Meghan has not yet revealed when products from her As Ever brand will be available for sale.

A new website for the brand invites people to subscribe by email, saying, "Save your seat at the table."

The only image on the website so far is a photo of Meghan running in an open field alongside her daughter, Lilibet, who will turn 4 in June.

Harry and Meghan are also the parents of a 5-year-old son, Archie.

Harry appears to make an offscreen appearance in Meghan's Instagram video, handing her the phone as he tells her, "It's recording."

From there, Meghan says with a smile about her new project, "The cat's out of the bag."

Describing her decision to rename her brand As Ever, Meghan said she felt the name American Riviera Orchard — a nickname for the area of Santa Barbara, California, where she and Harry and their two children live — "limited" what she could do with the brand.

"It limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area," Meghan said of the name, which she previously launched with its own Instagram account last March.

Along with announcing the new name As Ever, Meghan also revealed Monday that Netflix — the home of her upcoming lifestyle show — will partner with her on the brand.

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge," she said. "So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever."

