Megan Thee Stallion ends relationship with Klay Thompson amid cheating allegations

The Hottie didn’t mince words when she released a statement confirming that she had broken up with her boyfriend, current Dallas Mavericks baller, Klay Thompson.

On Instagram, Meg posted, “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet.’”

“Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’????” she wrote. “I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall”

She followed it up with this release:

meg

Megan broke down during her April 25 Moulin Rouge! performance in New York City.

In a video on social media, Meg, who is playing Zidler in the Tony Award-winning musical can be seen tearing up during the show’s curtain call.