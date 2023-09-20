Max gets into the sports game with $9.99 monthly add-on package

The streaming service Max is getting in the game of sports broadcasting with a Premium Live Sports add-on, branded by the sports lifestyle website Bleacher Report.

The Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On tier will come to Max starting Thursday, October 5, delivering "a full slate of premium live sports, including MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men's March Madness, and U.S. Soccer events The Match, Emmy Award-winning studio shows such as Inside the NBA, live video content...covering a wide array of sports, select live international sports events such as 24 Hours of Le Mans, and extensive [Video On Demand] content."

The add-on will be free for a promotional period through February 29 and after that, will cost $9.99 a month on top of your Max subscription price.

In the announcement, Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports says, "We want to be everywhere sports fans are and our unparalleled offering of leading sports, combined with the power of the Bleacher Report brand and content, including the unique way [it] engages with young sports fans, all delivered through the new Max platform will enable us to broaden our audience and delight new fans."

