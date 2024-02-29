Matthew Vaughn's Kick-A** universe kicks off again with 'The Stuntman'

The skewed-superhero movie universe of the 2010 movie Kick-A** is rolling on.

Variety reports Argylle director Matthew Vaughn is producing The Stuntman and the as-yet-unreleased School Fight, the next chapters of the film series, which also spawned Kick-A** 2 in 2013.

The Stuntman is now underway, with former real-life stuntman Damien Walters behind the camera of the tale of two brothers who aspire to join the titular profession.

According to Vaughn, Stuntman is part of a new Kick trilogy, including School Fight, also directed by Walters, which centers on a high school girl who goes toe-to-toe with a love rival classmate.

Based on a comic series by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr., the original film starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Dave Lizewski, a geeky guy who becomes a self-appointed superhero. The original also starred Nicolas Cage, Mark Strong and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. The sequel added Chloë Grace Moretz and Jim Carrey to the mix.

