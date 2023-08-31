Matthew Rhys springs for boat ride for Robert Downey Jr.'s wedding anniversary

If you happened to be sailing around Brooklyn, New York, recently, you might have spotted a lot of big stars on a 38-foot boat.

It seems that to celebrate Robert Downey Jr.'s 18th wedding anniversary to his producer wife Susan, their former Perry Mason star Matthew Rhys and his wife, Keri Russell, sprung for a cruise around New York City.

Their anniversary was August 27.

According to video posted by Downey on Thursday, August 31, both couples — along with Paul Bettany and his Oscar-winning wife, Jennifer Connelly, were along for the ride.

Bettany, who played JARVIS, the voice in Iron Man's head, was seen capering on the vessel and struggling with replacing a door on the craft, as the others laugh — and Downey criticizes him.

"He's gonna lose his toes," Connelly jokes.

"Thanks Matthew Rhys for the anniversary charter on the Rarebit," Downey said, highly recommending the charter from the company Moveable Feast. "The less than helpful first mate Paul Bettany…no comment," he added.

The charter is open to noncelebrities, too, of course, offering rides on New York Harbor "on one of the last of the Hemingway class boats, built right here in Brooklyn!"

The trips "serve cocktails and light snacks as we cruise to the Statue of Liberty and other highlights on the rivers," according to its website.

