Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing is TV's most popular sitcom character, according to Google search data

Matthew Perry died in October, but his legacy lives on in Chandler Bing.

The sarcastic Friend is apparently the most popular TV character based on Google search data for 12 months crunched by the website NoDeposit365.co.uk: According to their numbers, there are more than 320,000 monthly searches for Chandler, proving no, he cannot be any more popular in the eyes of TV watchers.

Second comes Bart Simpson with 291,000 monthly searches, and his dad, The Simpsons patriarch Homer, ranked third with 289,333.

Peter Griffin, the dad from Family Guy, ranked close behind at fourth, with 286,548 searches every month for the father from Quahog.

Stan Marsh from South Park rounded out the top five with 252,167 monthly searches, but his animated friends also fared well: Kenny McCormick and Kyle Broflovski ranked #9 and #10, with 190,292 and 182,883 monthly searches, respectively.

What, no love for Cartman?

Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

