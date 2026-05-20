Matt Damon to replace Ryan Gosling in new film from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' directors

Matt Damon attends 'The Rip' world premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Jan. 13, 2026, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Matt Damon is in talks to team up with the filmmakers behind Everything Everywhere All at Once for his next project.

The actor is being eyed to star in Universal Pictures' upcoming, untitled event film from directors Daniels, ABC Audio has learned.

Universal Pictures had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

Damon would replace Ryan Gosling in the project. Gosling was announced to star in the film back in March, although he dropped out of the project in April due to scheduling reasons.

This upcoming event film marks the first directing project for Daniels, the filmmaking duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, since sweeping the 95th Oscars in 2023 for their groundbreaking film Everything Everywhere All at Once. That movie walked away with seven Oscars, including best picture, best actress, best supporting actor, best director and best supporting actress.

While plot details of the upcoming film remain under wraps, production on the project is expected to start in Los Angeles in the summer.

Kwan, Scheinert and Jonathan Wang will produce the movie through their Playgrounds overall deal with Universal Pictures.

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