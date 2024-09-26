Marvel Studios reportedly setting up 'Deadpool & Wolverine' for an awards season run

With the movie raking in $1.3 billion worldwide since its release on July 26, Marvel Studios is reportedly hoping to add some Oscar gold to the red and yellow color scheme of Deadpool & Wolverine.

According to Variety, Marvel Studios, which is owned by ABC News' parent company, Disney, plans to submit the smash hit for consideration come awards season, with a push for producer and star Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes in the Outstanding Performance in an Actor in a Comedy category for playing Wade Wilson/Deadpool.

But the trade says Marvel Studios also has their sights set on Oscar consideration for Hugh Jackman in the Supporting Actor category.

While his screen time was significantly longer than Angela Bassett's was in Marvel's first Oscar-nominated film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, one scene in particular where Jackman's Logan/Wolverine verbally rages at Reynolds' character is a turning point in the film, and one could easily see the studio using that scene to bolster its case.

In fact, sources tell Variety that Marvel Studios plans to submit Jackman in the supporting actor category "across all key awards shows, including the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.