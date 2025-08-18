Marta investigation into escalator failure after Beyonce concert is complete

It was after Beyonce’s July 14th show when a young girl’s reaction to seeing a bug sent concertgoers running. Eleven people were injured after the crowd rushed onto the escalator and it malfunctioned.

But now, Marta’s Vine City station is back open after an investigation was completed.

Records show that the escalator had been inspected less than a week before the incident and was found to be “fully compliant.”

According to the report from a state inspection, the “high volume of passengers” led the escalator to over-speed before stopping.

Authorities say all the escalator’s motor belts were present, but some had been dislodged from their pullies.