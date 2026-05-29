Married federal judge and police officer accused of having sexual encounters in chambers

Allegedly, the Judge who was subject to a reprimand for having intimate relations in chambers, within earshot of law clerks, is Eleanor Ross. She’s accused of doing the ‘carrying on’ with a police officer on a regular basis.

The report states the pair, engaged in sexual intercourse in “chambers and during business hours” over the course of a two-year affair. The officer was identified by the person familiar with the situation as Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Kelley Collier, who commands the department’s community services division, according to the department’s website.

Judge Eleanor Ross is married to Brian Ross, a presiding judge in Division B of the DeKalb County State Court in Georgia.