Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' kingpin, dies at 83

Mark Margolis, the veteran character actor who played drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and its prequel series, Better Call Saul, has died at 83 years old.

Margolis, who appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies over the years, including The Blacklist, Black Swan and Scarface, died in a New York City hospital after a short illness, according to a family statement and The Associated Press.

Margolis was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2012 for playing Salamanca in Breaking Bad, with his character famously using a bell to communicate following a stroke. He played a more able-bodied version of "Tio" in Better Call Saul.

