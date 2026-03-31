Mariska Hargitay set to make her Broadway debut in 'Every Brilliant Thing'

Mariska Hargitay is headed to the Great White Way.

The Law & Order: SVU star is set to make her Broadway debut in May. She'll be taking over for Daniel Radcliffe in the one-person play Every Brilliant Thing beginning May 26.

"I read Every Brilliant Thing and cried, rejoiced, laughed, cried some more, and loved it so much," Hargitay says in a statement. "I'm always drawn to themes of healing and renewal, especially when the journey is rendered in all its complexity."

She says making her Broadway debut with such a life-affirming play is an “extraordinary gift” and “the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.”

“For me, the triumph of this beautiful piece of work—this luminously brilliant thing—is that through a deeply personal story, we experience the universal endeavor of keeping ourselves pointed towards light, compassion and hope,” Hargitay says.

Every Brilliant Thing, which relies heavily on audience participation, follows the central character as they look back on their life through a list of all the little things that make life worth living.

Radcliffe will complete his run on May 24. The show has extended its run through June 28.

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