Malcolm Jamal Warner’s widow is suing his mother over $1.2 million prenup

Tenisha Warner claims Malcolm agreed to provide her with a number of financial benefits including a $1 million dollar life insurance policy, with her as the sole beneficiary, that he never allegedly never acquired.

Tenisha also alleges Malcolm failed to make annual tax-free payments of $16,000, fund a Roth IRA for her or pay her a $5,000 monthly salary for serving as his chief of staff and assistant during the marriage. His mom, Pamela, is serves as trustee of the Warner Family Trust.

Tenisha Warner filed a $1.2 million lawsuit in DeKalb County, Georgia, against Pamela Warner on the one-year anniversary of Malcolm’s death. He drowned in Costa Rica on July 20th, 2025.