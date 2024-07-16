'M3GAN 2.0' starts shooting; Jemaine Clement, Aristotle Athari and more added to cast

The sequel to Universal's Blumhouse blockbuster M3GAN is now underway, Deadline is reporting, with some new faces added to the cast for the follow-up to the killer robot hit.

The 2023 film starring Allison Williams and Violet McGraw was made for a reported $12 million and went on to score more than $180 million worldwide.

Deadline is reporting Six Feet Under vet Timm Sharp, former Saturday Night Live player Aristotle Athari and Avatar: The Way of Water's Jemaine Clement are now co-starring in M3GAN 2.0, which as previously reported also added Star Wars: Ahsoka star Ivanna Sakhno to its cast.

M3GAN stars Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps are also rejoining Williams, McGraw and Jenna Davis for the sequel.

The original hit's screenwriter, Akela Cooper, is returning for the 2025 follow-up, joined behind the keyboard by M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone, who is also helming the sequel.

M3GAN 2.0 is due in theaters June 27, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.