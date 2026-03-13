'Love Island USA' renewed for season 8, gets summer premiere date

I got a text! It says that Love Island USA has been renewed for season 8 on Peacock.

This brand-new season premieres June 2 at 9 p.m. ET. It will once again take place in Fiji with Ariana Madix returning as host.

Love Island USA follows singles who go on a search for love while living in a Fijian villa. "Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before," according to season 7's official synopsis. "Temptations rise and drama ensues as new 'bombshells' arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new."

There is currently no word on who the new Islanders and bombshells will be, but fans can see some of the season 7 favorites on season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

The Love Island USA spinoff series will make its season 2 debut with its first two episodes on April 15. A pair of two new episodes will premiere every Wednesday that follows. Peacock has also released the official trailer for the new season.

As was previously announced, the cast of Love Island: Beyond the Villa season 2 includes Bryan Arenales, Gracyn Blackmore, Jeremiah Brown, Clarke Carraway, Amaya Espinal, Hannah Fields, Pepe Garcia, Iris Kendall, TJ Palma, Andreina Santos, Chris Seeley, Belle-A Walker, Coco Watson and Taylor Williams. Additionally, season 7 Islanders Charlie Georgio and Austin Shepard will also appear.

Notably, this cast is missing some of the breakout stars of Love Island USA season 7, including Ace Greene, Chelley Bissainthe, Huda Mustafa, Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen.

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