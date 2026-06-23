A long, beautiful life, industry icon Clive Davis dies at 94

FILE PHOTO: Clive Davis attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman and Monte Lipman at The Beverly Hilton on January 31, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Davis died on June 22 at the age of 94. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Maria Sherman from The AP Reports, the record company lawyer who became one of the music industry’s most powerful figures, launching or resurrecting the careers of such superstars as Janis Joplin, Whitney Houston, Carlos Santana and Alicia Keys, has died, it was announced Monday. He was 94.

The greatest way to celebrate the “man with the golden ears,” as he was colloquially known, is to listen to the musicians and songs he was instrumental in turning into career artists and timeless hits, from starting his career at Columbia Records in the 1960s to today.

The story is the stuff of music industry legend. Apparently, Davis and producer David Foster fought bitterly over the arrangement for Whitney Houston’s all-time hit, a cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” Davis wanted the final version of the song to feature its iconic 40-second a cappella intro, an experiment suggested by Houston’s “Bodyguard” co-star Kevin Costner. Foster did not. Davis won out in the end.

Aretha Franklin had long been a star before joining Davis at Arista Records later in her career. But by the early ‘80s, as her commercial success had faded amid changing musical tastes, he helped revitalize her career. “Freeway of Love,” an R&B-pop track from her 1985 record “Who’s Zoomin’ Who?” brought her back to the top of conversation. Their partnership was one for the books; it’s no wonder she once referred to him as “the greatest record man of all time.”

Like every major music exec, Davis’ aim wasn’t 100% all the time — though he was a lot more accurate than most. His Arista label had huge success with country superstars Brooks & Dunn, R&B group TLC, singer-songwriter and producer Babyface, Houston, Franklin and more. He also initially knocked it out of the park with Milli Vanilli, the male pop duo, which had a huge hit with “Blame It On the Rain.” The pair would soon become the embarrassment of the industry when, after winning a Grammy the next year, it was revealed that they weren’t actually singing their songs.

“Fallin,’” Alicia Keys (2001)

It’s not so much that Davis had a role in the debut single from the nascent, big-voiced Alicia Keys — but he was one of her first and most ardent supporters. He signed her to his J Records and helped make her the star she is today. He saw her greatness immediately and at the very beginning.