LL Cool J adding another milestone to his career as he hosts the MTV VMA’s solo

LL Cool J performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Arguably the most influential and timeless hip hop artist in the history of the genre is LL Cool J. From 1985’s “Radio” to 2024’s “The Force”, his 14 studio albums have thrived in every era of rap. His film credits span just as long. Whether playing himself, fighting off sharks or Michael Myers, or romancing Gabrielle Union, his versatility has been on full display for years.

This Sunday, he’ll add another accomplishment to his long list of achievements as he’ll host the MTV VMA’s solo for the first time. We’ve seen him host many events in the past, such as the Grammy’s, Soul Train Music Awards, Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards, American Music Awards, and many more, so we know he’s going to do his thing.

LL’s won many awards, including two Grammy’s, two Billboard Music Awards, and two MTV VMA’s, which includes the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.